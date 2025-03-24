High-Stakes Meeting Over Judicial Accountability
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is holding a structured discussion with leaders J P Nadda and Mallikarjun Kharge to address judicial accountability and the NJAC Act. The meeting follows concerns over cash recovery from a judge’s residence and aims to review the mechanism for judicial appointments.
In a move to address pressing concerns over judicial accountability, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has convened a high-profile meeting with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting is set for Monday.
The discussion, which is to be held at 11:30 am in the chairman's chamber, stems from Dhankhar's March 21 remarks concerning cash found at a high court judge's residence. This incident has resurrected the need to reassess the mechanism for judicial appointments after the NJAC Act was nullified by the Supreme Court.
The NJAC Act saw unanimous support during its passage in 2014, marking a rare moment of cross-party consensus. Dhankhar seeks to explore why such issues arose despite the legislative efforts and looks to implement a structured dialogue on restoring judicial accountability.
