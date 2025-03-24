Left Menu

High Court Upholds Wife's Autonomy Against Privacy Breach

The Allahabad High Court has denied a plea to dismiss a case against Pradumn Yadav, accused of uploading an intimate video of himself and his wife on Facebook. The court emphasized that marriage does not diminish a wife's autonomy or privacy rights and highlighted the sanctity and confidentiality of marital relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:56 IST
The Allahabad High Court has upheld the autonomy and privacy rights of women, refusing to quash a case against Pradumn Yadav. Justice Vinod Diwakar emphasized that marriage does not allow a husband to control his wife or compromise her rights. The court underscored the breach of marital trust and sanctity by sharing intimate content online.

Yadav was accused of uploading and sharing an intimate video without his wife's consent, sparking legal action under Section 67 of the IT Act. This act was viewed as a significant violation of marital confidentiality, highlighting the importance of respecting one's partner as an individual with autonomous rights.

The Additional Government Advocate argued against the husband's plea, reinforcing that being legally wedded does not permit compromising a spouse's privacy or sharing explicit content. The court's ruling affirms that respect and equality are fundamental to marriage, beyond just legal obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

