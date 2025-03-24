High Court Upholds Wife's Autonomy Against Privacy Breach

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the autonomy and privacy rights of women, refusing to quash a case against Pradumn Yadav. Justice Vinod Diwakar emphasized that marriage does not allow a husband to control his wife or compromise her rights. The court underscored the breach of marital trust and sanctity by sharing intimate content online.

Yadav was accused of uploading and sharing an intimate video without his wife's consent, sparking legal action under Section 67 of the IT Act. This act was viewed as a significant violation of marital confidentiality, highlighting the importance of respecting one's partner as an individual with autonomous rights.

The Additional Government Advocate argued against the husband's plea, reinforcing that being legally wedded does not permit compromising a spouse's privacy or sharing explicit content. The court's ruling affirms that respect and equality are fundamental to marriage, beyond just legal obligations.

