South Korea's Constitutional Court Reinstates Han Duck-soo Amidst Political Tumult

Amid South Korea's political crisis, the Constitutional Court reinstated Han Duck-soo as acting Prime Minister, overturning his recent impeachment. This decision adds complexity to the ongoing trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose prior implementation of martial law led to his suspension. The political landscape remains tense as the court deliberates Yoon's fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:52 IST
In a significant escalation in South Korea's political turmoil, the Constitutional Court has reinstated Han Duck-soo as acting Prime Minister, overturning his impeachment by opposition lawmakers three months prior. This decision places him back at the forefront as the nation grapples with immense political uncertainty.

The court's ruling comes at a critical time with a pending decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment following his controversial imposition of martial law. Han, a seasoned bureaucrat, finds himself reinstated during a period marked by division and unease within the National Assembly.

Speculation surrounds the court's forthcoming decision on Yoon, as Han's reinstatement has fueled further tension among opposition members. The outcome could significantly impact South Korea's political direction, affecting the nation's governance and stability.

