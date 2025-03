New SOPs Transform Court Procedures for Government Officials in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

In a move set to reform court procedures, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, has implemented new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for government officials' court appearances.

The SOPs aim to streamline court procedures by encouraging video conferencing and setting clear guidelines on attendance and conduct during proceedings, as informed by Justice Tashi Rabstan.

The initiative mandates professionalism and clarity in compliance, aligning with Supreme Court recommendations. These SOPs are expected to ease procedural complexities involving government policy discussions during court cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)