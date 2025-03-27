Supreme Showdown: FCC's Internet Access Fund Faces Legal Scrutiny
The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on the legality of the FCC's funding mechanism for expanding internet access to low-income and rural Americans. The challenge focuses on whether the FCC's operation constitutes an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power. A decision is anticipated by June.
The U.S. Supreme Court expressed cautious backing for the FCC's funding method for extending phone and broadband services to underprivileged and rural communities. This case questions if the FCC's funding framework breaches legislative powers left to Congress.
Justice Elena Kagan and others voiced apprehension that negating the law supporting the FCC's fund could jeopardize similar initiatives. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett underscored the significant repercussions that repealing the funding could have.
The contentious issue centers on the non-delegation doctrine, with the challengers claiming undue Congress-to-FCC power transfer. Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris defended the FCC, emphasizing the role of private company calculations under FCC oversight. The court's decision is due by June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Protests with Iron Chains Over Madhya Pradesh's Rising Debt
Madhya Pradesh Congress Protests 'Karz Ka Budget'
Assam Congress MLAs Protest Polytechnic Faculty Termination
Language Policy Tensions: Congress Criticizes BJP's Three-Language Mandate
BJP Slams Karnataka Congress for 'Disgraceful' Committee Appointments Amid Financial Crisis