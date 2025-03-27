Supreme Showdown: FCC's Internet Access Fund Faces Legal Scrutiny

The U.S. Supreme Court expressed cautious backing for the FCC's funding method for extending phone and broadband services to underprivileged and rural communities. This case questions if the FCC's funding framework breaches legislative powers left to Congress.

Justice Elena Kagan and others voiced apprehension that negating the law supporting the FCC's fund could jeopardize similar initiatives. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett underscored the significant repercussions that repealing the funding could have.

The contentious issue centers on the non-delegation doctrine, with the challengers claiming undue Congress-to-FCC power transfer. Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris defended the FCC, emphasizing the role of private company calculations under FCC oversight. The court's decision is due by June.

