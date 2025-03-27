Former Minnesota Senator Faces Trial Amid Allegations of Solicitation and Evidence Obstruction
Justin Eichorn, a former Minnesota state senator, is facing charges for allegedly trying to solicit a minor for prostitution and attempting to obstruct an FBI investigation. A judge ruled he could be released to a halfway house pending trial. Eichorn's wife has filed for divorce amid the case.
In a significant legal development, a former Minnesota state senator, Justin Eichorn, has been charged with attempting to solicit a minor for prostitution and obstructing an FBI investigation from jail. Despite serious accusations against him, a judge has permitted his release to a halfway house, citing reasonable actions on his part.
The 40-year-old politician, who was apprehended after exchanging messages with an undercover officer posing as a minor, is accused of enticing a minor for prostitution—a charge with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. Prosecutors additionally allege that Eichorn tried to have evidence destroyed while in custody.
The case has taken a personal turn, as Eichorn's wife, identified as trying to retrieve a computer linked to the case, has since filed for divorce. While FBI agents found a handgun, cash, and potentially altered electronics, the defense contends these items have explanations unrelated to the charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
