Left Menu

Messaging Mix-Up: Secrecy Breach in Yemen Military Strike Plans

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly shared sensitive military plans via Signal, sparking an uproar over potential security breaches. The messages purportedly outlined details about a Yemen strike targeting Houthi militants. Calls for a probe have increased, although President Trump and Hegseth have downplayed the leak's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 03:46 IST
Messaging Mix-Up: Secrecy Breach in Yemen Military Strike Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under fire after screenshots surfaced showing he texted sensitive military plans via Signal. The content included details of a mission targeting Houthi militants in Yemen, two hours before the operation's launch. This revelation, shared by The Atlantic, has sparked calls for an investigation.

Despite accusations of compromising national security, both Hegseth and President Trump have dismissed concerns, with the latter labeling the situation a 'witch hunt.' The messages, reportedly not containing classified information, were part of a larger conversation including The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg.

Senior officials, along with Democrats, argue the timing and targeting details in Hegseth's texts should have been classified. While Jim Himes and Roger Wicker emphasize the risk of the leak, no official sanctions have been imposed. The White House maintains its confidence in Hegseth, focusing on the operation's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025