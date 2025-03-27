Messaging Mix-Up: Secrecy Breach in Yemen Military Strike Plans

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under fire after screenshots surfaced showing he texted sensitive military plans via Signal. The content included details of a mission targeting Houthi militants in Yemen, two hours before the operation's launch. This revelation, shared by The Atlantic, has sparked calls for an investigation.

Despite accusations of compromising national security, both Hegseth and President Trump have dismissed concerns, with the latter labeling the situation a 'witch hunt.' The messages, reportedly not containing classified information, were part of a larger conversation including The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg.

Senior officials, along with Democrats, argue the timing and targeting details in Hegseth's texts should have been classified. While Jim Himes and Roger Wicker emphasize the risk of the leak, no official sanctions have been imposed. The White House maintains its confidence in Hegseth, focusing on the operation's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)