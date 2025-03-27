Trump's Tariff Tactics: TikTok Talks in Turmoil
President Trump is open to reducing tariffs to facilitate ByteDance's sale of TikTok, with a looming deadline and China's approval being critical. The app's fate, used by many Americans, remains uncertain due to national security concerns and presidential negotiations involving potential tariff reductions.
In a diplomatic maneuver involving international business and national security, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his willingness to reduce tariffs to aid in the sale of TikTok by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The app, immensely popular in America, must secure a non-Chinese buyer by April 5 or face a ban.
President Trump expressed potential flexibility in extending this deadline if negotiations lag, highlighting China's possible role in approval procedures. Historically, Trump has leveraged tariffs as a negotiation tool, with previous increases on Chinese imports now boosting pressure on the ongoing talks.
TikTok's continuous struggle for a successful negotiation outcome stems from ByteDance's hesitance to relinquish control of a significantly lucrative asset. The U.S. government, with Vice President JD Vance's involvement, hopes to secure a resolution soon, amidst complex geopolitical tensions and domestic legislative pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- TikTok
- ByteDance
- tariffs
- China
- national security
- U.S. ban
- deadline
- negotiations
- trade
ALSO READ
China and Hong Kong Stocks Dip Amid Profit-Taking and Tariff Concerns
China to Host Strategic Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
China Vows Measures Against U.S. Tariff Hike
China Condemns Train Hijacking in Pakistan, Urges Enhanced Counter-Terrorism Cooperation
Unexpected Absence: China's Lawmaker Zhao Leji's Sudden Miss at Plenary Meeting