Graveyard Horror: Teen's Ordeal in Niwari

In a harrowing incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by two men and subsequently raped in a graveyard in the Niwari area of Modinagar, police reported.

The suspects, identified as Israel and Ashraf, reportedly approached the girl near a water tank and forcibly took her to the graveyard on a motorcycle. One of the men, reportedly known to the victim, is said to have raped her while the other stood guard.

The girl's cries for help were stifled when the suspects allegedly gagged her with a cloth and assaulted her. Following the traumatic incident, the victim relayed her ordeal to her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the local police. A medical examination has been conducted, and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate as the manhunt for the accused continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)