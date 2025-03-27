Left Menu

Graveyard Horror: Teen's Ordeal in Niwari

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Niwari. Police have identified the suspects, Israel and Ashraf, who are currently at large. The incident was reported after the victim informed her parents and they lodged a complaint with local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:09 IST
Graveyard Horror: Teen's Ordeal in Niwari
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by two men and subsequently raped in a graveyard in the Niwari area of Modinagar, police reported.

The suspects, identified as Israel and Ashraf, reportedly approached the girl near a water tank and forcibly took her to the graveyard on a motorcycle. One of the men, reportedly known to the victim, is said to have raped her while the other stood guard.

The girl's cries for help were stifled when the suspects allegedly gagged her with a cloth and assaulted her. Following the traumatic incident, the victim relayed her ordeal to her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the local police. A medical examination has been conducted, and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate as the manhunt for the accused continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025