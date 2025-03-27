Left Menu

China's Directive Halts New Contracts with Li Ka-shing's Firms Amid Port Sale Controversy

China has paused new deals between state-owned companies and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's firms amid his plan to sell two Panamanian ports to a BlackRock-led group. The move, reported by Bloomberg, involves a $19 billion transaction criticized by pro-Beijing media, highlighting growing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:54 IST
China's Directive Halts New Contracts with Li Ka-shing's Firms Amid Port Sale Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has ordered state-owned enterprises to halt forming new contracts with companies associated with Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, following his intent to sell two of Panama's ports to a consortium led by BlackRock. Bloomberg revealed this on Thursday, indicating a significant geopolitical tension.

Li's CK Hutchison, a prominent conglomerate in sectors from telecom to retail, is entangled in a contentious $19 billion deal with the U.S. firm. This transaction, touching the strategically critical Panama Canal, has come under fire for perceived threats to China's national interests.

The Chinese directive does not affect existing collaborations but stems from top-level concerns. Chinese regulators are scrutinizing Li's global investments to assess their reach. Pro-Beijing media criticism of the deal suggests Beijing's discomfort with CK Hutchison's divestment under alleged U.S. pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025