Domestic Turmoil Strikes in Pembroke Park
A domestic shooting in Pembroke Park around 8 p.m. led to three individuals being taken to the hospital. Among the injured were an adult male and a girl. The Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue responded, but the victims' conditions remain unclear. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:01 IST
- Country:
- Chile
A shooting incident unfolded in Pembroke Park at approximately 8 p.m., leading to three individuals being taken to the hospital, according to local law enforcement.
The Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue battalion chief, Michael Kane, confirmed that an adult male and a young girl were among those transported for medical care. As of now, their conditions have not been disclosed.
Pembroke Park Police spokesperson Evan Ross reported that the shooting incident was of a domestic nature. Investigations are currently in progress to determine further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazilian Hospital Doubles Heart Scan Capacity with IAEA-Donated SPECT Camera, Improving Access to Life-Saving Care
Hospital Threat: Unraveling a Web of Extortion
Max Healthcare Joins Forces with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa for New Hospital
Punjab Health Minister Cracks Down on Hospital Lapses
Ladhani Group's Big Bet: Rs 3,000 Crore Investment to Transform Hospitality