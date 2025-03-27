Domestic Turmoil Strikes in Pembroke Park

A shooting incident unfolded in Pembroke Park at approximately 8 p.m., leading to three individuals being taken to the hospital, according to local law enforcement.

The Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue battalion chief, Michael Kane, confirmed that an adult male and a young girl were among those transported for medical care. As of now, their conditions have not been disclosed.

Pembroke Park Police spokesperson Evan Ross reported that the shooting incident was of a domestic nature. Investigations are currently in progress to determine further details.

