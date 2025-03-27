NZ Strengthens Laws to Combat Illegal High Seas Fishing, Protect Oceans

In a significant move to bolster ocean governance and safeguard sustainable fishing practices, New Zealand has passed new legislation targeting illegal fishing activities in international waters. The Fisheries (International Fishing and Other Matters) Amendment Bill completed its third reading in Parliament today, marking a major step forward in the country’s efforts to crack down on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing beyond its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The bill grants expanded powers to authorities to investigate and take action against suspected illegal fishing by both New Zealand and foreign-flagged vessels operating in the high seas. The new legal framework is designed to close regulatory gaps, strengthen compliance, and align New Zealand’s laws with evolving international standards for fisheries management.

Enhanced Oversight of New Zealand’s Distant-Water Fleet

One of the key provisions of the bill is the improved regulation and permitting of New Zealand commercial fishing vessels operating outside national waters. Under the revised law, these vessels will be subject to stricter requirements for monitoring, reporting, and operational conduct while fishing on the high seas or in other countries’ EEZs under international agreements.

The changes are expected to enhance the transparency and accountability of New Zealand’s distant-water fishing industry, which plays a significant role in the Pacific region’s economy and food security.

Combatting IUU Fishing Across Borders

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones emphasized the importance of the legislation in addressing the global challenge of IUU fishing.

“Illegal fishing in the high seas hurts all countries by undercutting legitimate operators, distorting markets, and impacting sustainability,” said Jones. “These changes take a commonsense approach to the problem by strengthening our ability to fight illegal fishing outside our domestic waters and beefing up regulation for our own commercial fishers in international waters.”

The bill empowers enforcement authorities to more effectively pursue violations and collaborate with international partners to track and deter rogue fishing activities. It also provides legal clarity around New Zealand’s responsibilities and actions in international jurisdictions.

Key Reforms Introduced in the Bill:

Enhanced permitting and compliance regime for New Zealand vessels fishing internationally.

Broader powers to investigate and act against suspected IUU fishing activities.

Clearer rules for industry and decision-makers through updates to the international fishing permitting system.

Streamlined enforcement mechanisms to ensure swifter responses to violations.

Supporting the Pacific Region

Minister Jones also highlighted the broader regional implications of the bill, noting its importance for the Pacific Ocean and the communities that rely on it.

“The Pacific Ocean provides food and economic opportunities for the countries in and around it. These changes will help ensure fisheries continue to thrive while protecting the livelihoods of fishing communities throughout New Zealand and the Pacific,” he said.

New Zealand has long maintained strong ties with Pacific Island nations and actively supports regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs) such as the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC). The new legislation reinforces that commitment by ensuring that New Zealand remains a responsible and proactive member of the international fisheries community.

Looking Ahead

The passing of the Fisheries Amendment Bill sends a clear message that New Zealand is serious about marine conservation and responsible fishing on the global stage. As threats to ocean health continue to grow, from overfishing to climate change, robust enforcement and international cooperation will be essential to ensuring long-term sustainability.

Officials say the new laws will be implemented alongside continued investments in monitoring technologies, maritime surveillance, and collaboration with other countries to curb illegal activities at sea.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and its Fisheries New Zealand division are expected to release detailed guidelines for operators and enforcement officers in the coming weeks as the new provisions come into force.

This legislative milestone represents not just a legal victory, but a reaffirmation of New Zealand’s leadership in the fight for healthy oceans and equitable fishing practices worldwide.