In a significant overnight assault, the Ukrainian air force announced that Russia launched 86 drones alongside an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The attack showcased the intensity of ongoing conflicts between the nations, highlighting the use of advanced military technology.

According to a statement shared via Telegram, the Ukrainian defense successfully intercepted and neutralized 42 drones. Simultaneously, 26 additional drones were thwarted, possibly due to electronic warfare measures employed by Ukraine.

The details concerning the final 18 drones involved in the attack remain undisclosed. This development underscores the complexity and evolving nature of modern warfare tactics.

