Kerala BJP Leader Apologizes for Defamatory Remarks

In a significant development, Kerala BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan extended a public apology to senior CPI(M) leader and former minister P K Sreemathi. The apology came as a resolution to a defamation case stemming from allegations made during a television debate in 2018.

Standing beside Sreemathi, Gopalakrishnan expressed regret for causing her mental distress and admitted lacking evidence to support his claims. The controversy involved accusations of corruption involving Sreemathi's family, which she was alleged to have facilitated during her tenure as Health Minister.

The issue was brought to the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, leading to mediation. Both parties agreed to settle the matter after Gopalakrishnan issued a public apology, and Sreemathi agreed to submit an affidavit stating no objection to quashing the complaint.

