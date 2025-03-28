Kerala BJP Leader Apologizes for Defamatory Remarks
Kerala BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan publicly apologised to senior CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi for defamatory remarks made during a 2018 TV debate. The apology resolves a defamation complaint regarding false corruption allegations. Both parties agreed to settle the legal case following the apology.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Kerala BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan extended a public apology to senior CPI(M) leader and former minister P K Sreemathi. The apology came as a resolution to a defamation case stemming from allegations made during a television debate in 2018.
Standing beside Sreemathi, Gopalakrishnan expressed regret for causing her mental distress and admitted lacking evidence to support his claims. The controversy involved accusations of corruption involving Sreemathi's family, which she was alleged to have facilitated during her tenure as Health Minister.
The issue was brought to the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, leading to mediation. Both parties agreed to settle the matter after Gopalakrishnan issued a public apology, and Sreemathi agreed to submit an affidavit stating no objection to quashing the complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- BJP
- apology
- defamation
- P K Sreemathi
- Gopalakrishnan
- corruption
- CPI(M)
- court
- mediation
ALSO READ
Protests in Madhya Pradesh: Congress Demands Probe into Gold and Corruption Allegations
Vigilance Probe to Address Corruption at Andhra University Aiming for Global Recognition
Karnataka Minister Slams BJP Amidst Allegations of Corruption
Massive Corruption Unveiled in Tamil Nadu's Liquor Trade Monopoly
Tamil Nadu Budget Symbol Sparks Debate Amid Allegations of Discrimination and Corruption