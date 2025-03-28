Left Menu

Kerala BJP Leader Apologizes for Defamatory Remarks

Kerala BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan publicly apologised to senior CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi for defamatory remarks made during a 2018 TV debate. The apology resolves a defamation complaint regarding false corruption allegations. Both parties agreed to settle the legal case following the apology.

Updated: 28-03-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:15 IST
Kerala BJP Leader Apologizes for Defamatory Remarks
In a significant development, Kerala BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan extended a public apology to senior CPI(M) leader and former minister P K Sreemathi. The apology came as a resolution to a defamation case stemming from allegations made during a television debate in 2018.

Standing beside Sreemathi, Gopalakrishnan expressed regret for causing her mental distress and admitted lacking evidence to support his claims. The controversy involved accusations of corruption involving Sreemathi's family, which she was alleged to have facilitated during her tenure as Health Minister.

The issue was brought to the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, leading to mediation. Both parties agreed to settle the matter after Gopalakrishnan issued a public apology, and Sreemathi agreed to submit an affidavit stating no objection to quashing the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

