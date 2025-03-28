US Pledges Strong Response to Venezuela in Guyana Territorial Dispute
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Venezuela against attacking Guyana amid an oil-rich territorial dispute, emphasizing severe consequences for such actions. The US seeks to curb illegal activities in the Western Hemisphere and enhance energy independence. Guyana welcomed US support for its sovereignty and security cooperation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stark warning to Venezuela on Thursday, asserting that any aggressive move against Guyana would meet with a forceful response from the United States. This statement comes as tensions rise over an ongoing territorial dispute that encompasses vast oil and gas reserves.
During a press conference with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Rubio condemned what he described as Venezuela's 'illegitimate territorial claims' and warned Caracas of severe consequences for aggressive behavior, including any threats towards ExxonMobil's operations in Guyana.
The Trump administration has ramped up its presence in the Caribbean, aiming to promote regional energy independence and control illegal migration and drug trafficking. Rubio finalized a security agreement with Guyana, enhancing intelligence sharing and military cooperation, coinciding with US Navy exercises in the region.
