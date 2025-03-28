Left Menu

Judge Orders Signal Messages Preservation in Yemen Attack Plans

A U.S. judge mandates the preservation of Signal messages related to attack plans against the Houthis in Yemen, after their accidental disclosure to a journalist. The order involves messages among federal agency leaders, including Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz, between March 11-15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:15 IST
A United States judge has compelled the Trump administration to preserve messages on the Signal messaging app that discussed attack plans against the Houthis in Yemen. These plans came to light following an accidental leak to a journalist.

The directive, issued by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, involves messages from federal agencies led by notable figures such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. The crucial messages, exchanged between March 11 and March 15, were documented by an editor from The Atlantic magazine.

Previously, a lawyer representing the Trump administration indicated that federal agencies were in the process of assessing existing records to ensure they are preserved, as required by the judge's order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

