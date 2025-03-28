Controversial DOJ Overhaul: Merging ATF and DEA

The U.S. Justice Department is exploring a significant restructuring, considering the merger of agencies enforcing drug and gun laws, according to a memo revealed by Reuters. This potential consolidation of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is part of President Donald Trump's directive to streamline governmental operations.

The memo, dated March 25, also suggests cuts to various DOJ offices, blending the department's grant agencies, and phasing out the Community Relations Service. Major cuts are proposed for the staffing of different DOJ sections, including those dealing with public corruption and foreign corrupt practices, which could reshape the department's operational landscape.

The proposed ATF-DEA merger is one of the most dramatic potential changes to U.S. law enforcement infrastructure since the post-9/11 era. However, it requires Congressional approval and has ignited criticism from many advocacy groups who argue the merger may weaken law enforcement effectiveness in combatting issues like gun violence and the opioid crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)