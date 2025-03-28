Left Menu

Trump signs executive order to end collective bargaining at agencies involved with national security

US President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to end collective bargaining with federal labour unions in agencies with national security missions across the federal government, citing authority granted to him under a 1978 law.The order, signed without public fanfare and announced late on Thursday, appears to touch most of the federal government.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 07:45 IST
Trump signs executive order to end collective bargaining at agencies involved with national security
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to end collective bargaining with federal labour unions in agencies with national security missions across the federal government, citing authority granted to him under a 1978 law.

The order, signed without public fanfare and announced late on Thursday, appears to touch most of the federal government. The affected agencies include the departments of state, defence, Vterans affairs, energy, health and human services, treasury, justice and commerce and the part of homeland security responsible for border security. Police and firefighters will continue to collectively bargain. Trump said the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 gives him the authority to end collective bargaining with federal unions in these agencies because of their role in safeguarding national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025