Empowering Youth for Democratic Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the significance of collaboration among the legislature, executive, and judiciary for effective governance.

During his address at the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival-2025, CM Adityanath urged the youth to embrace leadership roles and actively contribute to the country's governance dynamics.

He highlighted the necessity of innovation and inspiration for societal progress, urging participants to think beyond conventional paths. The event saw inputs from Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and other prominent figures.

