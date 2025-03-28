Left Menu

Empowering Youth for Democratic Leadership

Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among the legislature, executive, and judiciary for good governance. Addressing the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival-2025, he encouraged youth to develop leadership skills, highlighting the critical role of governance's three pillars in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:47 IST
Empowering Youth for Democratic Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the significance of collaboration among the legislature, executive, and judiciary for effective governance.

During his address at the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival-2025, CM Adityanath urged the youth to embrace leadership roles and actively contribute to the country's governance dynamics.

He highlighted the necessity of innovation and inspiration for societal progress, urging participants to think beyond conventional paths. The event saw inputs from Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and other prominent figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

