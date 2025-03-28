Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Premature PIL Over Fire Incident at Judge's Residence

The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL demanding an FIR regarding the alleged discovery of burnt cash at Judge Yashwant Varma’s residence, considering it premature. The court emphasized that an in-house inquiry was underway. Justice Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stated that post-inquiry, various legal actions could be considered.

The Supreme Court on Friday deemed a public interest litigation (PIL) premature and dismissed it, which sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) by Delhi Police over the alleged discovery of burnt cash at the official residence of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that an in-house probe was already in motion, providing several options for the Chief Justice of India (CJI) upon its conclusion. The bench, therefore, remained firm in its stance that it was unnecessary to delve into the matter at this time.

The incident reportedly took place following a fire in Judge Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence late on March 14, when responding fire officers reportedly found burnt currency wads.

