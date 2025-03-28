Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand, Leaving Destruction in Its Wake

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing widespread destruction. In Myanmar, 144 people were reported dead, with more expected. Thailand suffered building collapses, with eight confirmed fatalities. Both countries are grappling with the aftermath, while rescue efforts face obstacles due to infrastructural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:57 IST
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand, Leaving Destruction in Its Wake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, causing extensive destruction and loss of life. Myanmar, embroiled in a civil war, reported at least 144 deaths, with fears the toll could rise. In Thailand, eight people perished when a building in Bangkok collapsed.

The quake's epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, and was followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, compounding the disaster. Scores are injured, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and dams have been heavily damaged, impeding rescue operations in the already crisis-stricken region.

In the capital of Thailand, chaos ensued as high-rise buildings swayed and emergency services scrambled to rescue trapped individuals. The calamity highlights the fragile state of the region as authorities declared a disaster area, emphasizing the urgent need for international aid and relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025