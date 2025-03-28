Devastating Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand, Leaving Destruction in Its Wake

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, causing extensive destruction and loss of life. Myanmar, embroiled in a civil war, reported at least 144 deaths, with fears the toll could rise. In Thailand, eight people perished when a building in Bangkok collapsed.

The quake's epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, and was followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, compounding the disaster. Scores are injured, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and dams have been heavily damaged, impeding rescue operations in the already crisis-stricken region.

In the capital of Thailand, chaos ensued as high-rise buildings swayed and emergency services scrambled to rescue trapped individuals. The calamity highlights the fragile state of the region as authorities declared a disaster area, emphasizing the urgent need for international aid and relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)