Devastating Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand, Leaving Destruction in Its Wake
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing widespread destruction. In Myanmar, 144 people were reported dead, with more expected. Thailand suffered building collapses, with eight confirmed fatalities. Both countries are grappling with the aftermath, while rescue efforts face obstacles due to infrastructural damage.
- Country:
- Thailand
A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, causing extensive destruction and loss of life. Myanmar, embroiled in a civil war, reported at least 144 deaths, with fears the toll could rise. In Thailand, eight people perished when a building in Bangkok collapsed.
The quake's epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, and was followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, compounding the disaster. Scores are injured, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and dams have been heavily damaged, impeding rescue operations in the already crisis-stricken region.
In the capital of Thailand, chaos ensued as high-rise buildings swayed and emergency services scrambled to rescue trapped individuals. The calamity highlights the fragile state of the region as authorities declared a disaster area, emphasizing the urgent need for international aid and relief efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Myanmar
- Thailand
- disaster
- damage
- Mandalay
- Bangkok
- casualty
- aftershock
- rescue