Tragic Loss at Sea: Coast Guard Trainee Officer Passes Away
A tragic incident occurred at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kannur, where 24-year-old Coast Guard trainee officer Rabijith R collapsed and could not be revived. The Indian Navy is conducting an inquiry into the incident and providing support to the bereaved family.
- Country:
- India
A tragedy struck at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur district, when 24-year-old Coast Guard trainee officer Rabijith R collapsed during a routine training exercise. Despite efforts by medical staff, he could not be revived.
The Indian Navy has launched an inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the incident, according to a statement released on Friday. Assistant Commandant Rabijith hailed from Mahe, Puducherry, and was remembered as a dedicated trainee.
Rabijith began his training in December 2024 as part of the 41st Naval Orientation Course for the Coast Guard, showing strong promise in his service. The Indian Navy has assured that necessary assistance is being extended to his family during this difficult time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
