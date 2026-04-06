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Supreme Court Orders CBI Inquiry into Arunachal Contracts Controversy

The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI preliminary inquiry into allegations concerning the awarding of contracts to firms linked to the family of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Khandu welcomes the inquiry, stating it will affirm transparency. The Congress demands his resignation, citing misuse of authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:41 IST
Supreme Court Orders CBI Inquiry into Arunachal Contracts Controversy
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The Supreme Court has initiated a CBI preliminary inquiry into allegations involving the awarding of public works contracts linked to the family of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Chief Minister Khandu has openly welcomed the investigation, emphasizing the transparency of his governance and expressing confidence that the truth will surface.

Justice Vikram Nath's bench directed the CBI to begin the preliminary inquiry within two weeks, focusing on contracts awarded from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025. According to a state affidavit, of over 21,000 works, only 121 were awarded to four firms under proper tender conditions, further assuring that the inquiry will remain fair and independent.

In response, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress has demanded Chief Minister Khandu's resignation, referencing the Supreme Court's involvement as validation of their longstanding corruption allegations. Congress leader Bosiram Siram accuses the government of awarding contracts worth over Rs 1,270 crore to family-linked companies, signaling a breach of public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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