Omar Abdullah Advocates Swift Inquiry in Controversial Encounter
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized prompt action regarding the Ganderbal encounter, supporting the lieutenant governor's quick magisterial probe. Despite allegations from Rashid Ahmad Mughal's family claiming a fake encounter, Abdullah insisted a swift inquiry should unveil the truth. He also criticized the inflammatory language in international political discourse.
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has endorsed the lieutenant governor's magisterial probe into the controversial Ganderbal encounter. The incident, in which Rashid Ahmad Mughal was killed, has been mired in controversy, with his family alleging a fake encounter, contrary to claims of his terrorist links by the Army.
Abdullah refused to engage in debates over the type of inquiry required, arguing that traditional judicial probes face significant procedural delays. He stressed the importance of initiating an immediate investigation to uncover the truth for public awareness.
On international matters, Abdullah criticized the language used by the US President about Iran, urging restraint and dignified discourse. He advocated for peace, calling for a ceasefire to end prolonged conflicts impacting global stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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