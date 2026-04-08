FIR Not Aimed at Media, Focuses on FSSAI Inquiry Leak Culprits
Government sources clarified that a recent FIR by Delhi Police concerning the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India leaks is not targeting the media. It aims to identify those responsible for the unauthorised release of confidential information. The ongoing inquiry remains uncompromised, and the investigation seeks accountability.
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Government sources have clarified that the Delhi Police's recent FIR regarding the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inquiry leakage is not intended to target the media. The focus is on identifying the culprits behind the unauthorised disclosure of sensitive data.
The FIR, filed against unnamed individuals, is not directed at journalists or any media outlet, according to officials. Instead, it is aimed at tracing those responsible for leaking parts of the ongoing recruitment-related inquiry initiated by FSSAI, which has not yet concluded.
Portions of the inquiry were allegedly leaked to social media, potentially alerting wrongdoers and compromising the investigation's integrity. The Delhi Police, acting within legal frameworks, emphasizes maintaining the credibility of the inquiry and holding accountable those undermining the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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