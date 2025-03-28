PM Modi at TV9 Summit 2025: India’s Rise as a Global Powerhouse

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the TV9 Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where he addressed a distinguished gathering of leaders, professionals, and the global Indian diaspora. Extending his best wishes to TV9 and its vast audience, he acknowledged the media network’s growing influence, both regionally and globally. He also welcomed Indians living abroad who connected via teleconference, reinforcing India's deepening global ties.

India’s Unstoppable Economic Growth

Emphasizing India’s growing global stature, PM Modi stated, “The world’s eyes are on India.” He noted that after ranking as the 11th largest economy for decades post-independence, India has now surged to the 5th largest economy in a remarkably short span of 7-8 years. Citing an IMF report, he highlighted that India was the only major economy to have doubled its GDP in the last decade.

He pointed out that adding USD 2 lakh crore to the economy not only enhanced financial indicators but also directly impacted millions of lives, lifting 25 crore people out of poverty and forming a ‘Neo-Middle Class.’ This class, now thriving with new aspirations, is actively contributing to India’s dynamic economy.

India’s demographic advantage was another key highlight. “India has the world’s largest youth population,” he stated, emphasizing how rapid skill development, innovation, and digital expansion are fueling India’s global influence.

India’s New Foreign Policy Doctrine: Equi-Closeness

PM Modi introduced a new dimension to India’s foreign policy, moving beyond traditional diplomacy. “Earlier, we maintained equal distance from all nations. Today, our policy is one of ‘Equi-Closeness’—being equally close to all,” he said. He underscored that global leaders now value India’s opinions, innovations, and contributions in an unprecedented manner.

India has transitioned from merely participating in global events to actively shaping international frameworks. PM Modi pointed out that India has played a pivotal role in global security, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis, when it developed indigenous vaccines and supplied critical medicines to over 150 countries, reinforcing its leadership in health diplomacy.

Leading Global Reforms and Sustainability Initiatives

PM Modi reflected on the post-World War II global order, dominated by a few nations, and emphasized India's commitment to an inclusive and participatory global system. He highlighted key initiatives such as:

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI): India’s proactive role in strengthening disaster preparedness and building resilient infrastructure worldwide.

International Solar Alliance (ISA): A pioneering effort with over 100 member nations, ensuring sustainable energy access and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC): A revolutionary trade route connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, enhancing economic opportunities and securing global supply chains.

India's commitment to global democratization was further underscored by its leadership in granting the African Union permanent G-20 membership under its presidency, a historic step towards global inclusivity.

Transforming Governance: A Decade of Efficiency and Transparency

Reflecting on governance transformation, PM Modi compared India’s past challenges with its present achievements:

From Scarcity to Self-Sufficiency: Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat, and Har Ghar Jal Yojana have revolutionized healthcare, sanitation, and water access.

Financial Inclusion: Over 30 crore women now have bank accounts due to Jan Dhan Yojana, empowering millions.

E-Governance: Passport issuance time reduced from 50 days to just 5-6 days, with centers expanding from 77 to over 550.

Banking Revolution: NPAs have been curbed significantly, and bank profits have soared to record highs of ₹1.4 lakh crore. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered ₹22,000 crore from defaulters, ensuring justice.

Taxpayer Reforms: Simplified ITR filing, faster refunds, and the introduction of Faceless Tax Assessment have eliminated bureaucratic hassles.

GST Implementation: A major reform consolidating 30+ taxes into one, saving time and resources.

E-Procurement through GeM: Government e-Marketplace has saved over ₹1 lakh crore and eliminated corruption in procurement.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): Over ₹3 lakh crore saved from leakages, benefiting genuine recipients directly.

A ‘Made in India’ Revolution: Redefining Manufacturing Excellence

PM Modi highlighted India’s transformation from an import-dependent nation to a manufacturing hub:

Indigenous MRI Machines: A significant leap in medical technology, making healthcare more affordable.

Mobile Phone Exports: Jumped from less than $1 billion in 2014-15 to over $20 billion in a decade.

Automotive & Defense Exports: Surge in auto parts exports to Germany and UAE; defense exports increased 21 times.

Solar Energy Boom: India’s solar module exports grew 23 times, reducing dependency on imports.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India is now globally recognized not just as a market but as a manufacturing powerhouse.

India’s Vision for 2047: Towards a Developed Nation

PM Modi concluded by highlighting the significance of the TV9 Summit in shaping India’s future discourse. Recalling how India embarked on its independence journey with resilience, he urged every citizen to contribute towards making India a fully developed nation by 2047.

He lauded TV9’s initiative of engaging 50,000 youth in mission-mode training programs, recognizing their role in building Viksit Bharat. He expressed confidence that India's progress in governance, economic reforms, global leadership, and innovation would ensure that India emerges as the global epicenter of growth, innovation, and leadership in the coming decades.