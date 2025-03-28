Law Firms Challenge White House Orders Over Trump Investigations

In a bold legal move, two significant law firms have filed federal lawsuits against the White House, objecting to executive orders they claim are a means of retaliating against them for previous investigations into President Donald Trump. Jenner & Block and WilmerHale argue these orders are unconstitutional and threaten the core values of the legal system.

The orders aim to suspend the security clearances of the law firms' lawyers and limit their access to federal buildings. Legal experts note the actions as part of a series of similar measures taken by the Trump administration, described by the firms as an unconstitutional form of presidential retaliation.

The impacts of these executive orders are already being felt, with Jenner & Block citing instances where clients were advised by the Justice Department that their attorneys couldn't attend meetings at federal buildings, prompting clients to seek new legal representation. The lawsuits highlight the ongoing tension between the administration and legal institutions, seeking judicial intervention to halt these contentious orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)