Left Menu

Law Firms Challenge White House Orders Over Trump Investigations

Two major law firms, Jenner & Block and WilmerHale, filed federal lawsuits against the White House, opposing executive orders they claim are acts of presidential retaliation linked to past investigations of President Trump. The orders threaten the firms' legal practices by revoking security clearances and restricting federal building access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:27 IST
Law Firms Challenge White House Orders Over Trump Investigations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold legal move, two significant law firms have filed federal lawsuits against the White House, objecting to executive orders they claim are a means of retaliating against them for previous investigations into President Donald Trump. Jenner & Block and WilmerHale argue these orders are unconstitutional and threaten the core values of the legal system.

The orders aim to suspend the security clearances of the law firms' lawyers and limit their access to federal buildings. Legal experts note the actions as part of a series of similar measures taken by the Trump administration, described by the firms as an unconstitutional form of presidential retaliation.

The impacts of these executive orders are already being felt, with Jenner & Block citing instances where clients were advised by the Justice Department that their attorneys couldn't attend meetings at federal buildings, prompting clients to seek new legal representation. The lawsuits highlight the ongoing tension between the administration and legal institutions, seeking judicial intervention to halt these contentious orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025