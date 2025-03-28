Unraveling the Delhi Riots Conundrum: Saleem Khan's Bail
Saleem Khan, implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots case, received a 10-day interim bail from the Delhi High Court to gather funds for his daughter's law school fees. This decision emerged amid allegations connecting multiple defendants, including activists, to the violence following the Citizenship Amendment Act protests.
In a pivotal development, the Delhi High Court granted a 10-day interim bail to Saleem Khan, enmeshed in a UAPA case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. This respite is intended to allow him to gather necessary funds for his daughter's college tuition.
Khan's case is entwined with that of several high-profile activists who have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accused of orchestrating the communal violence that claimed 53 lives and injured over 700 individuals.
Despite prosecution resistance citing Khan's alleged actions during the riots, the court acknowledged his daughter's law education needs. A bench led by Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur approved the temporary bail, reinforcing conditions set during a previous grant in December 2024.
