Unraveling the Delhi Riots Conundrum: Saleem Khan's Bail

In a pivotal development, the Delhi High Court granted a 10-day interim bail to Saleem Khan, enmeshed in a UAPA case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. This respite is intended to allow him to gather necessary funds for his daughter's college tuition.

Khan's case is entwined with that of several high-profile activists who have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accused of orchestrating the communal violence that claimed 53 lives and injured over 700 individuals.

Despite prosecution resistance citing Khan's alleged actions during the riots, the court acknowledged his daughter's law education needs. A bench led by Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur approved the temporary bail, reinforcing conditions set during a previous grant in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)