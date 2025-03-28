Left Menu

Unraveling the Delhi Riots Conundrum: Saleem Khan's Bail

Saleem Khan, implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots case, received a 10-day interim bail from the Delhi High Court to gather funds for his daughter's law school fees. This decision emerged amid allegations connecting multiple defendants, including activists, to the violence following the Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:35 IST
Unraveling the Delhi Riots Conundrum: Saleem Khan's Bail
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development, the Delhi High Court granted a 10-day interim bail to Saleem Khan, enmeshed in a UAPA case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. This respite is intended to allow him to gather necessary funds for his daughter's college tuition.

Khan's case is entwined with that of several high-profile activists who have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accused of orchestrating the communal violence that claimed 53 lives and injured over 700 individuals.

Despite prosecution resistance citing Khan's alleged actions during the riots, the court acknowledged his daughter's law education needs. A bench led by Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur approved the temporary bail, reinforcing conditions set during a previous grant in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025