Left Menu

Trump's Deportation Push Faces Legal Hurdles

Donald Trump has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to permit the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, amidst legal challenges. The decision has sparked debates over the balance of power between presidential authority and the judiciary in national security matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:56 IST
Trump's Deportation Push Faces Legal Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold legal move, former President Donald Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to authorize the expedited deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. This statute, historically utilized during wartime, is at the center of a contentious legal battle between the administration and civil rights advocates.

The Justice Department, representing the former president, has requested an overturn of a previous halt on these deportations, arguing that the Constitution grants the president clear national security powers. The law typically permits the deportation of individuals whose loyalties lie with a foreign power during wartime, a point contested in this legal challenge.

Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, argue the administration has overstepped its authority, employing this archaic law for immediate deportations without due process. The case continues to stir debates over judicial versus executive power, with the U.S. Court of Appeals upholding the temporary block amid accusations and impassioned rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025