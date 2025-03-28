Swift Rescue: Dombivli Police Foil Kidnapping Plot

Dombivli police successfully rescued a 7-year-old boy from a kidnapping attempt led by his rickshaw driver and three others, including two minors. The police swiftly acted after the child's mother received a Rs 2 crore ransom demand.

Alerted by the boy's mother, Manpada police formed multiple teams which quickly zeroed in on the suspects. The initial investigation pointed towards the involvement of rickshaw driver Viren Patil, who regularly transported the boy to school.

The operation led police to the Shahpur area, where they apprehended Patil and rescued the child. Further investigations continue as authorities seek to determine the full scope of the kidnapping conspiracy.

