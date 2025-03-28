Law College Employee Nabbed for Rs 1 Lakh Bribe
An assistant at MDU Law College, Sukhdev Ahalawat, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking a Rs 1 lakh bribe to issue an LLB degree. He was caught accepting the bribe from an alumni student, who reported the incident leading to Ahalawat's detention and subsequent FIR registration.
A law college assistant, identified as Sukhdev Ahalawat, was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. The arrest, made by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), marked another crackdown on corruption within educational institutions, following a complaint by an alumni student.
The student, a BA LLB graduate of MDU Law College, Gurugram, had reported that Ahalawat demanded the bribe for issuing his degree, using funds intended for college fees from his scholarship provided by the Haryana government.
Ahalawat was apprehended while accepting the bribe at a district court's entrance, with the money recovered on-site. He will be produced in court, and the ACB is continuing its investigation, having charged him under corruption allegations.
