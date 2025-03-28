Law College Employee Nabbed for Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

A law college assistant, identified as Sukhdev Ahalawat, was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. The arrest, made by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), marked another crackdown on corruption within educational institutions, following a complaint by an alumni student.

The student, a BA LLB graduate of MDU Law College, Gurugram, had reported that Ahalawat demanded the bribe for issuing his degree, using funds intended for college fees from his scholarship provided by the Haryana government.

Ahalawat was apprehended while accepting the bribe at a district court's entrance, with the money recovered on-site. He will be produced in court, and the ACB is continuing its investigation, having charged him under corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)