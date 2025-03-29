Left Menu

Somalia's Offer of Strategic Assets to US Sparks Regional Tensions

Somalia offers the United States exclusive control over strategic air bases and ports, aiming to strengthen the U.S. military presence in the Horn of Africa. However, the proposal ignites regional tensions, especially with the breakaway Somaliland over the control of Berbera's assets and recognition issues.

29-03-2025
Somalia has extended an offer to provide the United States with exclusive control of significant air bases and ports. This development was confirmed through a letter from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to former President Donald Trump, disclosed by Reuters.

The assets in question include strategically important air bases located in Balidogle and Berbera, alongside the ports of Berbera and Bosaso. This potential collaboration aims to enhance the U.S. military's foothold in the Horn of Africa as a response to the persistent threat posed by Islamist militants in the region.

Despite the potential strategic benefits, the proposal has stirred tensions, particularly with Somaliland, which harbors aspirations for independence and controls Berbera. Somaliland's foreign minister criticized the offer, highlighting the region's peaceful and democratic nature, and questioned the legitimacy of Somalia's claim over Berbera's assets.

