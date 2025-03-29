Law Firms Clash with Trump Over Executive Orders

In a significant legal development, several major law firms, such as Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom, are facing scrutiny following executive orders from President Donald Trump. These orders are aimed at the firms' hiring and pro bono legal work, with implications for their business models.

The executive orders have ignited legal battles, with firms like Jenner and Block, and WilmerHale pursuing federal suits. Meanwhile, Skadden, Arps, has opted to strike a deal offering free legal services in a bid to steer clear of sanctions. Responses vary, as firms navigate an unprecedented attack on their legal autonomy.

The orders have sparked a fierce debate on legal ethics and representation, as firms argue this represents presidential overreach. Legal circles are closely watching outcomes, considering the broader implications on legal practice and firm-client relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)