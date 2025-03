Naval Academy Drops Race in Admissions Amid Policy Shift

In a stark policy reversal that aligns with President Donald Trump's perspectives, the U.S. Naval Academy announced it will cease considering race as an admissions factor.

This change, revealed by the Justice Department, comes as a response to legal challenges and the Supreme Court's 2023 decision against race-conscious admissions at civilian institutions.

The Naval Academy's prior policy had sought to address racial diversity in its officer ranks, a policy now challenged amidst shifting political directives.

