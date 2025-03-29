Left Menu

Chilean Investigation Exposes Venezuelan Gang's Political Motives

Chilean officials have linked the murder of Venezuelan dissident Ronald Ojeda to the Tren de Aragua gang, suspected of acting on orders from the Venezuelan government. Chile's attorney general provided evidence to the ICC, highlighting the crime's political nature. The Venezuelan government rejected the claims as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 29-03-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:26 IST
Chilean Investigation Exposes Venezuelan Gang's Political Motives
  • Chile

In a significant development, Chilean authorities have presented information to the International Criminal Court regarding the murder of Venezuelan dissident Ronald Ojeda, asserting it as part of an ICC probe into potential human rights violations by the Venezuelan regime.

Chile's attorney general and foreign minister implicated the Tren de Aragua gang in the crime, citing a politically motivated agenda possibly orchestrated by the Venezuelan government. They pledged to furnish the ICC with comprehensive evidence of this connection.

In contrast, Venezuela dismissed the accusations, labeling them as unjustified and politically driven. The murder in February 2024 has prompted wide-scale arrests in Santiago, stirring diplomatic concerns over foreign involvement and national sovereignty violations.

