Drone Attack Sparks Massive Blaze in Dnipro

A Russian drone attack late Friday left four people injured and ignited a major fire in a hotel and restaurant complex in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, according to the regional governor.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported that those injured are receiving medical care in a local hospital while firefighters strive to manage the situation.

The blaze also affected an apartment block and nearby private houses, with dramatic images and video footage showing flames and thick smoke spiraling into Dnipro's night sky.

