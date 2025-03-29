Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Blaze in Dnipro

A Russian drone attack injured four people and caused a large fire in a Dnipro hotel and restaurant complex. The attack resulted in fires in multiple buildings, including private homes. Injured individuals are receiving hospital treatment as firefighters work to control the blaze.

A Russian drone attack late Friday left four people injured and ignited a major fire in a hotel and restaurant complex in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, according to the regional governor.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported that those injured are receiving medical care in a local hospital while firefighters strive to manage the situation.

The blaze also affected an apartment block and nearby private houses, with dramatic images and video footage showing flames and thick smoke spiraling into Dnipro's night sky.

(With inputs from agencies.)

