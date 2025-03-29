Major Law Firms Clash with Trump Administration Over Executive Orders
Major law firms, including Skadden Arps, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block, confront the Trump administration over executive orders affecting their operations. Disputes center around alleged retaliation for the firms' past work. The tension highlights broader unrest in the legal community regarding presidential directives.
In a significant development, major law firms, including Skadden Arps, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block, are challenging recent executive orders issued by the Trump administration. The orders allegedly penalize these firms for prior legal work disfavored by the president.
Skadden Arps announced an agreement with the White House to provide $100 million in free legal services, a move President Trump described as a settlement. Meanwhile, WilmerHale and Jenner & Block have filed lawsuits against these executive orders, claiming retaliatory intent.
This situation has sparked widespread debate within the legal community and prompted some law firms to take action against what they see as encroachments on legal defenses and justice. The conflict underscores a growing divide between law firms and the presidential administration.
