Controversial Stabbing Case: Accused Appeals for Bail

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has filed for bail, claiming that the charges against him are fabricated. His plea, submitted on Friday to the sessions court, asserts that the First Information Report (FIR) is entirely false.

The defendant argues the police failed to inform him about his arrest as legally required, infringing on his fundamental rights. Shariful insists his arrest disregarded crucial legal procedures under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which mandates informing an arrested person of their rights.

The incident, which occurred on January 16 in Khan's Bandra apartment, left Khan with multiple stab wounds. The court is poised to hear Shariful's plea on April 1, amidst claims that the investigation is complete except for the formalities of filing charges.

