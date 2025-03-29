Left Menu

Senior Army Officer Evaluates Security Amid Ongoing Counterterrorism Efforts

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva reviewed security in Udhampur as part of ongoing operations against terrorists infiltrating from Kathua. Accompanied by Major General APS Bal, he praised troops for their commitment in counterinsurgency efforts. The operations intensify after deadly gunfights in Kathua.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, a senior Army officer, conducted a crucial visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to assess the prevailing security situation. This important visit comes amid ongoing military operations against inbound terrorists in the neighboring Kathua district. It's a strategic move to maintain regional stability.

Accompanied by Major General APS Bal, the General Officer Commanding of the Counter Insurgency Force-Delta (CIF-D), Lt Gen Sachdeva inspected Basantgarh, a key transit route previously used by terrorists infiltrating from the Kathua region to Chenab valley. Officials have lauded these inspections as pivotal to future security operations.

The visit followed intensive operations in Kathua, where a deadly skirmish resulted in the deaths of four police officers and two Pakistani terrorists. Security forces' commitment to expanding the search areas demonstrates an adaptive strategy in the wake of finding the deceased officers and terrorists in remote Kathua forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

