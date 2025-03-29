Journalist's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests in Assam
Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was released after being granted bail for cases related to an alleged attempt to steal bank documents. His arrest led to widespread protests questioning press freedom. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated journalism should remain noble and not engage in illicit activities.
Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was released on Saturday following his bail approval in a second legal case, his attorney reported. The release was met with nationwide protests questioning the integrity of press freedom in the region.
The journalist's arrests stemmed from accusations of attempting to steal vital bank documents and covering protests concerning financial irregularities. Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that the law applies equally to all, asserting no animosity towards journalistic critiques.
While protests erupted statewide, including actions by opposed political parties, Sarma maintained that journalism should remain separate from unlawful activities. He further mentioned the state's precedent of non-reaction to criticisms, highlighting a history of cordial engagement with the press.
