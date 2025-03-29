Left Menu

Journalist's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests in Assam

Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was released after being granted bail for cases related to an alleged attempt to steal bank documents. His arrest led to widespread protests questioning press freedom. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated journalism should remain noble and not engage in illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:56 IST
Journalist's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests in Assam
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was released on Saturday following his bail approval in a second legal case, his attorney reported. The release was met with nationwide protests questioning the integrity of press freedom in the region.

The journalist's arrests stemmed from accusations of attempting to steal vital bank documents and covering protests concerning financial irregularities. Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that the law applies equally to all, asserting no animosity towards journalistic critiques.

While protests erupted statewide, including actions by opposed political parties, Sarma maintained that journalism should remain separate from unlawful activities. He further mentioned the state's precedent of non-reaction to criticisms, highlighting a history of cordial engagement with the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025