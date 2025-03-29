African Development Bank Approves $19.85M Grant for Humanitarian Aid in Sudan

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a substantial $19.85 million grant to support emergency humanitarian operations in Sudan. The grant aims to address urgent humanitarian needs in a country facing unprecedented challenges due to ongoing conflict. With a focus on women’s empowerment and community resilience, the funding will help mitigate the devastating effects of war on Sudan’s people and infrastructure.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in intense armed conflict that has destroyed vital infrastructure and deepened the humanitarian crisis. The most affected are women and children, who have faced not only physical harm but also the loss of livelihoods and access to essential services. The approved project, named Crisis Response for Women and Affected Communities in Sudan, takes a gender-responsive approach, specifically targeting the needs of women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

Focused Humanitarian Aid and Support for Women

The project aims to provide immediate relief and long-term recovery for the most affected communities in Sudan. In the short term, the grant will be used to mobilize and train frontline workers, including health professionals, midwives, water and sanitation experts, and market facilitators. These workers will be key in addressing the immediate health, sanitation, and food security needs of affected populations, particularly women who have borne the brunt of the crisis.

In addition, the project will restore five essential health facilities and four emergency centers in conflict zones. It will also focus on rebuilding Sudan’s critical infrastructure, such as water and energy systems, by constructing and rehabilitating ten such systems in both urban and rural areas. This infrastructure is crucial not only for survival in the short term but also for the long-term development of Sudan’s communities.

Targeted Livelihood Support for Vulnerable Populations

The African Development Bank's financing also enables the distribution of emergency food aid to vulnerable communities across Sudan. The food aid package includes essential staples such as lentils, sorghum, tea leaves, and sugar. Additionally, approximately 60,000 people will receive farming inputs like fertilizers and seeds, helping to restore agricultural activities that can sustain local populations.

One of the central goals of this project is to support livelihoods, particularly among women, who have experienced severe economic setbacks due to the conflict. Cash grants will be provided to 125,000 people, with a focus on women and their dependents. Survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) will also benefit from these cash transfers, helping them rebuild their lives in the face of immense hardship.

Long-Term Vision for Resilience and Stability

Beyond immediate relief, the project has a strong focus on laying the groundwork for long-term development and peace. It aims to benefit up to 1.5 million Sudanese citizens, approximately 265,000 households, with 65% of those households led by women. This strategic intervention will not only address the immediate humanitarian needs but will also focus on restoring social services and providing economic opportunities to some of the country’s most vulnerable groups.

The project is classified as Category 1 under the Bank's Gender Marker System, signaling its core objective of promoting gender equality and empowering women in the context of crisis. Dr. Beth Dunford, the AfDB’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human, and Social Development, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “Peace, security, and stability are urgently needed for Sudanese communities to reach their full potential,” she stated. “This project will help restore vital social services and create inclusive economic opportunities for vulnerable populations.”

The financing for the project is coming from the Transition Support Facility, which was established by the AfDB in 2008 to provide concessional resources to countries facing fragility and conflict. This facility plays a critical role in stabilizing countries like Sudan that are experiencing political, economic, and social turmoil.

Strategic Collaboration with the ICRC

To effectively implement this project, the African Development Bank is collaborating with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has an established operational presence in Sudan. The ICRC will leverage its expertise in crisis response, its deep understanding of the local context, and its robust infrastructure to ensure the project’s success. Key ICRC specialists in monitoring, evaluation, gender, procurement, and environmental safeguards will work to ensure the project delivers on its promises.

This collaboration goes beyond just addressing immediate humanitarian needs. The project adopts a humanitarian-development-peace nexus approach, blending urgent crisis relief with efforts to foster long-term peace and development. This integrated approach ensures that the aid provided not only addresses the present crisis but also strengthens the resilience of affected communities, making them better equipped to rebuild their lives and infrastructure once the immediate threat of violence subsides.

Aiming for Sustainable Peace and Long-Term Impact

The scale of displacement in Sudan is staggering, with an estimated eight million Sudanese forced from their homes due to the conflict. More than 1.6 million refugees, predominantly women and children, have fled to neighboring countries seeking safety. The extent of the crisis necessitates a comprehensive, coordinated response that combines immediate humanitarian aid with long-term development strategies to stabilize the country and ensure lasting peace.

The African Development Bank’s Crisis Response for Women and Affected Communities in Sudan project is a crucial step toward achieving that balance. Through this project, the Bank aims to ensure that the most vulnerable groups, particularly women, have the resources and opportunities to recover and rebuild. Policy dialogue and collaboration with international partners will be essential to facilitate women’s participation in crisis management and long-term stabilization efforts in Sudan.

As Sudan continues to grapple with the impacts of the ongoing conflict, it is clear that coordinated efforts focused on humanitarian relief, gender equality, and sustainable development will be key in rebuilding the country’s social fabric and ensuring its future stability.