Trailblazing Initiatives of Odisha's Sujata R Karthikeyan: A Legacy of Empowerment

Sujata R Karthikeyan, a distinguished IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been granted voluntary retirement, ending a notable career marked by initiatives like Mamata Yojana and Mission Shakti. Her efforts transformed women’s empowerment, education, and sports in Odisha, earning her significant praise and recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:02 IST
Sujata R Karthikeyan, a senior IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, has received approval for her voluntary retirement from government service, according to official reports. The central government's decision, conveyed through a letter to Odisha's Chief Secretary, allows Karthikeyan to retire from March 13, 2025.

Karthikeyan's career in public service is highlighted by transformative initiatives including the Mamata Yojana for pregnant women and Mission Shakti, which facilitated interest-free loans for women self-help groups. Her pioneering approach in introducing eggs to mid-day meals in government schools significantly boosted student enrolment.

As the 'football collector' of Sundergarh, she championed sports as a means of youth empowerment, setting up hostels for female athletes and promoting participation in various sports to deter negative activities. Her impactful career leaves a legacy of empowerment and development across Odisha.

