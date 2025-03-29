Left Menu

Massive Protests Erupt Over Tejaji Temple Vandalism

Protestors, including members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, led demonstrations against vandalism at Tejaji temple, with some attempting to set a petrol pump on fire. Police detained 20 individuals. The accused vandal, Siddharth Singh, was reportedly frustrated over financial losses, leading to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Jaipur, tensions flared as members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, along with local residents, staged large-scale protests after Tejaji temple was vandalized. According to police, an enraged mob tried to set a petrol pump ablaze, resulting in at least 20 detentions.

The district police revealed that the alleged perpetrator, Siddharth Singh, confessed to damaging the temple idol after becoming agitated over financial troubles. Singh's actions, captured on CCTV, sparked outrage among the community, prompting demands for swift legal action.

While the police initially used minimal force to disperse the protestors and clear blocked roads, community leaders like VHP spokesperson Amitosh Pareek condemned the vandalism, calling it an affront to their faith. Political figures insist on stricter security at religious sites and immediate arrests of those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

