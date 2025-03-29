Odisha Addresses Alarming Surge in Atrocities Against Women and Children

In a startling revelation, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that nearly 28,000 women and children fell victim to violence in just 11 months, a figure that underscores severe social issues.

The data, sourced from the Crime Against Women and Children Wing, highlighted Jajpur as the district with the highest number of cases, totaling 2,099 victims, while other districts like Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, and Bhadrak also saw significant numbers.

To combat these alarming statistics, Odisha has implemented several measures including the formation of Special Juvenile Police Units and Investigative Units on Crime Against Women. Additionally, helplines have been established to support victims and foster safer environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)