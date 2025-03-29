Odisha Addresses Alarming Surge in Atrocities Against Women and Children
Over 28,000 women and children were reported victims of atrocities in Odisha within an 11-month period, as revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. Efforts to combat this include setting up specialized police units and helplines. Jajpur district recorded the highest cases of reported violence.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that nearly 28,000 women and children fell victim to violence in just 11 months, a figure that underscores severe social issues.
The data, sourced from the Crime Against Women and Children Wing, highlighted Jajpur as the district with the highest number of cases, totaling 2,099 victims, while other districts like Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, and Bhadrak also saw significant numbers.
To combat these alarming statistics, Odisha has implemented several measures including the formation of Special Juvenile Police Units and Investigative Units on Crime Against Women. Additionally, helplines have been established to support victims and foster safer environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cybercrime Crackdown: Police Nab Extortionist in Online Blackmail Case
Trump Vows to Transform Washington into a 'Crime-Free Capital'
Five men drown in lake in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district: Police.
Rising Tide: Cybercrimes Targeting Women Surge in Pakistan
Glamour and Crime: Unveiling the Gold Smuggling Saga Involving Actress Ranya Rao