Left Menu

Odisha Addresses Alarming Surge in Atrocities Against Women and Children

Over 28,000 women and children were reported victims of atrocities in Odisha within an 11-month period, as revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. Efforts to combat this include setting up specialized police units and helplines. Jajpur district recorded the highest cases of reported violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:31 IST
Odisha Addresses Alarming Surge in Atrocities Against Women and Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that nearly 28,000 women and children fell victim to violence in just 11 months, a figure that underscores severe social issues.

The data, sourced from the Crime Against Women and Children Wing, highlighted Jajpur as the district with the highest number of cases, totaling 2,099 victims, while other districts like Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, and Bhadrak also saw significant numbers.

To combat these alarming statistics, Odisha has implemented several measures including the formation of Special Juvenile Police Units and Investigative Units on Crime Against Women. Additionally, helplines have been established to support victims and foster safer environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025