Left Menu

Technology's Transformative Role in Land Governance

A six-day international workshop on land governance highlighted technology's significant role in enhancing property rights and reducing disputes. Organised by India's Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of External Affairs under the ITEC programme, it attracted officials from Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, promoting global knowledge exchange in land administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:13 IST
Technology's Transformative Role in Land Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An international workshop focused on the pivotal role of technology in fortifying property rights and mitigating land disputes. Organized by India's Ministry of Panchayati Raj with the Ministry of External Affairs, the event concluded last Saturday, drawing participation from 22 countries.

The workshop served as an innovative platform for global dialogue on land governance, showcasing India's technological advances in drone-based land surveys and digital property records. Participants deliberated on modernizing administrative frameworks and explored knowledge-sharing opportunities under initiatives like India's SVAMITVA Scheme.

A highlight of the event included a demonstration of drone-survey technology in Haryana's Alipur gram panchayat, offering delegates a firsthand view of India's precision-focused surveying approach. The gathering emphasized international cooperation and the sharing of best practices in land administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025