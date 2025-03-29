Technology's Transformative Role in Land Governance

An international workshop focused on the pivotal role of technology in fortifying property rights and mitigating land disputes. Organized by India's Ministry of Panchayati Raj with the Ministry of External Affairs, the event concluded last Saturday, drawing participation from 22 countries.

The workshop served as an innovative platform for global dialogue on land governance, showcasing India's technological advances in drone-based land surveys and digital property records. Participants deliberated on modernizing administrative frameworks and explored knowledge-sharing opportunities under initiatives like India's SVAMITVA Scheme.

A highlight of the event included a demonstration of drone-survey technology in Haryana's Alipur gram panchayat, offering delegates a firsthand view of India's precision-focused surveying approach. The gathering emphasized international cooperation and the sharing of best practices in land administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)