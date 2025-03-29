Resignation Shakes Up Punjab's Legal Front
Gurminder Singh has resigned as Punjab's advocate general, with the resignation submitted to the chief minister. This marks the third change in AG under the AAP government since March 2022, following Vinod Ghai's replacement and Anmol Rattan Sidhu's earlier resignation.
In a surprising turn of events, senior advocate Gurminder Singh has reportedly stepped down from his role as the advocate general of Punjab. This information was confirmed by sources on Saturday, although the advocate himself was unavailable for comment.
Singh, who had been appointed in October 2023, officially tendered his resignation to the office of the Chief Minister. The reason behind this sudden decision remains undisclosed, leaving many to speculate on the motivation behind such a move.
Singh's resignation marks the third change in the advocate general position within the AAP government since it assumed power in March 2022. He succeeded senior lawyer Vinod Ghai, who was appointed after the first AG, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, resigned in July 2022.
