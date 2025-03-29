Left Menu

Resignation Shakes Up Punjab's Legal Front

Gurminder Singh has resigned as Punjab's advocate general, with the resignation submitted to the chief minister. This marks the third change in AG under the AAP government since March 2022, following Vinod Ghai's replacement and Anmol Rattan Sidhu's earlier resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:49 IST
Resignation Shakes Up Punjab's Legal Front
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, senior advocate Gurminder Singh has reportedly stepped down from his role as the advocate general of Punjab. This information was confirmed by sources on Saturday, although the advocate himself was unavailable for comment.

Singh, who had been appointed in October 2023, officially tendered his resignation to the office of the Chief Minister. The reason behind this sudden decision remains undisclosed, leaving many to speculate on the motivation behind such a move.

Singh's resignation marks the third change in the advocate general position within the AAP government since it assumed power in March 2022. He succeeded senior lawyer Vinod Ghai, who was appointed after the first AG, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, resigned in July 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025