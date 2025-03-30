Left Menu

Sudan's Struggle: The Army's Stand Against RSF

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ruled out reconciliation with the RSF, committing to crush the paramilitary group. The conflict has led to ethnic violence, a humanitarian crisis, and famine. The army claimed control of key areas in Khartoum, as the RSF holds some territory amid calls for transition to civilian rule.

30-03-2025
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan emphatically ruled out any reconciliation with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), stating in no uncertain terms his intent to crush the renegade group.

"We will neither forgive, nor compromise, nor negotiate," he declared, reinstating the military's unwavering dedication to reviving national unity and stability. Despite the harsh stance, Burhan mentioned amnesty for fighters willing to surrender, especially those in rebel-dominated regions.

Earlier statements from the military flagged a tactical win with the capture of a significant market in Khartoum's counterpart city, Omdurman, used by RSF for launching assaults amid the prolonged two-year conflict. With the army asserting dominance over most of Khartoum, the RSF's silence on recent advancements starkly contrasts the regional havoc which now stands as the world's most pressing humanitarian crisis, compounded by severe famine conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

