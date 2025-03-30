End of an Era: Notorious Gangster Anuj Kanaujia's Final Stand

In a dramatic encounter, notorious gangster Anuj Kanaujia met his end at the hands of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Jharkhand Police in Jamshedpur. Kanaujia, dreaded for his criminal exploits in eastern Uttar Pradesh for over two decades, had a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head.

According to Additional Director General Amitabh Yash, the 42-year-old was one of the top sharpshooters of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, elevated to infamy with 23 criminal cases registered against him, including murder and extortion. It was on the first death anniversary of Ansari, the gangster who facilitated Kanaujia's rise, that his criminal journey met its abrupt end.

Originally from Mau district, Kanaujia's criminal history began with a personal vendetta in 2003. Under Ansari's protection, he became a feared figure, orchestrating extortion and contract deals across several districts. Following his wife's arrest two years ago, he evaded police capture until the final encounter, using various aliases and locations to escape justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)