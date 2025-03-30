Gelatin Stick Blast Sparks Tension in Maharashtra Mosque
A blast in a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, allegedly caused by gelatin sticks, raised tensions early Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the mosque's interior was damaged. Police apprehended two suspects and called for calm in the community to maintain order.
An explosion at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, reportedly caused by gelatin sticks, heightened tension early Sunday. The blast occurred around 2:30 AM at Ardha Masla village in Georai Tehsil, damaging the mosque's internal structure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the incident, deploying heavy security to prevent any potential unrest. Officials believe a man entered the mosque from the rear, placing the gelatin sticks which led to the blast.
Upon receiving the alert at 4 AM, law enforcement, including Beed's Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, arrived at the scene. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities urging the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to assist in maintaining peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
