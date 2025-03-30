Left Menu

Gelatin Stick Blast Sparks Tension in Maharashtra Mosque

A blast in a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, allegedly caused by gelatin sticks, raised tensions early Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the mosque's interior was damaged. Police apprehended two suspects and called for calm in the community to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:24 IST
Gelatin Stick Blast Sparks Tension in Maharashtra Mosque
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, reportedly caused by gelatin sticks, heightened tension early Sunday. The blast occurred around 2:30 AM at Ardha Masla village in Georai Tehsil, damaging the mosque's internal structure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the incident, deploying heavy security to prevent any potential unrest. Officials believe a man entered the mosque from the rear, placing the gelatin sticks which led to the blast.

Upon receiving the alert at 4 AM, law enforcement, including Beed's Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, arrived at the scene. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities urging the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to assist in maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025