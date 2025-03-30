Rotational Reforms: Combating Corruption in Officer Postings
A parliamentary panel stresses the need for implementing rotational postings for officers to prevent corruption. Current policies are not enforced strictly, leading to prolonged officer tenures in specific ministries. Immediate remedial actions are recommended to address these issues in the Central Secretariat Services.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary panel has highlighted the pressing issue of prolonged officer tenures in specific ministries, which foster corruption. It called for immediate action to enforce the rotational policy more strictly, ensuring no officer stays beyond the prescribed time.
The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, in its recent report, expressed concern over officers manipulating their postings to remain in favorable positions for extended periods, sometimes exceeding 8-9 years.
The report demands urgent structural reforms within the Central Secretariat Services (CSS) and the Ministry of Finance, advocating for adherence to existing policies that categorize ministries and dictate rotational postings to deter corrupt practices.
